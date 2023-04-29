“Verissimo” and the loyalty of viewers to the polite living room of Canale 5- breaking latest news

Traditional linear television is made up of habits, appointments, rituals. It is even more so in the daytime, especially in the afternoon slots, where it also becomes company and “background”: it is not easy to “alter” established habits, but for the past couple of years it has succeeded very truethe festive lounge of Canale 5 hosted by Silvia Toffanin, who built it spin-off of the program also aired on Sundays, in addition to the traditional Saturday. On the daytime, especially in the afternoon, Canale 5 surpasses Rai also in terms of individuals as a whole (which does not happen in prime time), with a share that in 2023 will reach 20.5% against Rai1’s 18%. It is known that during the week the almost unshakeable “tow” of the first commercial network is made by Men and women, Amici, Afternoon Five and the quiz, but the games change over the weekend.