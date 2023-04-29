“Verissimo” and the loyalty of viewers to the polite living room of Canale 5- breaking latest news

Traditional linear television is made up of habits, appointments, rituals. It is even more so in the daytime, especially in the afternoon slots, where it also becomes company and “background”: it is not easy to “alter” established habits, but for the past couple of years it has succeeded very truethe festive lounge of Canale 5 hosted by Silvia Toffanin, who built it spin-off of the program also aired on Sundays, in addition to the traditional Saturday. On the daytime, especially in the afternoon, Canale 5 surpasses Rai also in terms of individuals as a whole (which does not happen in prime time), with a share that in 2023 will reach 20.5% against Rai1’s 18%. It is known that during the week the almost unshakeable “tow” of the first commercial network is made by Men and women, Amici, Afternoon Five and the quiz, but the games change over the weekend.
Like last year, with the beginning of May the double date with very true ends. In the balance of the season, doubling is undoubtedly a successful bet. Between January and April, the program, in the double appointment (divided into a first and second part, the «Giri di valzer») holds its spectators perfectly, who are today 2.3 million loyal followers, who seem rather stable in the transition between from day to day (certainly with peaks also linked to the appeal of the guests interviewed, and their “newsworthiness”: peak of the season in November, with 3.2 million, for Orietta Berti, Lorella Cuccarini, Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser , and former Sister Cristina). The share is growing this year, reaching 20% (peaks of 26%). That of very trueCanale 5’s polite living room, is not only a faithful but a young audience: the best share this year among teenagers and twenty-somethings (25%), with a clear female prevalence (24% share).
In collaboration with Massimo Scaglioni, Geca processing of Auditel data