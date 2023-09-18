Verona-Bologna 0-0, the highlights: goal disallowed for Folorunsho, Montipò saves on Karlsson

In the end he was the man of the match Montiport for the two beautiful saves up Karlsson, but Verona certainly deserved a point and, perhaps, in the first half of the game they would have deserved even more. The opportunity that came to Bonazzoli and the goal canceled (rightly) a Folorunsho the two attempts of the rossoblu attacking midfielder equalized, always arriving after the two initiatives of Hellas. In the end the result was fair, with the first half the exclusive prerogative of Verona and the second half with two clear opportunities for Bologna: the one already mentioned by Karlsson and another by Ndoye. Despite the 0-0, the match was pleasant between two teams that will annoy many due to the quality of their play and the physicality shown on the pitch

