Baoji Municipal Government Sends Off New Recruits and Encourages a Colorful Military Life

Baoji, China – On September 16, the Baoji Municipal People’s Government held a farewell event for recruits in the second half of 2023 to send them off to the military camp. This event coincided with the 23rd National Defense Education Day, emphasizing the importance of defense education and the commitment of the city’s youth to serve their country.

The recruits, dressed in military uniforms and adorned with red flowers on their chests, stood tall and proud as they prepared to embark on their military journey. With high morale and a sense of responsibility, these young individuals expressed their dedication to serving their homeland. Cao Yuchen, a 22-year-old recruit, shared his childhood dream of joining the army and expressed his commitment to studying hard and contributing to the national defense cause.

Mayor Wang Yong, accompanied by Deputy Secretary Duan Xiaolong, addressed the recruits during the farewell event. The Mayor emphasized the significance of not forgetting their original aspirations and encouraged them to make the most of their time in the military, honing their skills and staying updated with modern military theories. He also encouraged the recruits to be ambassadors for their hometown, Baoji, and to exemplify the city’s values of advocating morality and courtesy, being harmonious and tolerant, and being open and innovative.

To commemorate the recruits’ departure, they were presented with titanium cup souvenirs. The event also featured a patriotic and poignant song composed by local musicians, evoking a sense of nostalgia and unity as the recruits embarked on their military journey.

Local municipal leaders, Ding Shengren and Zhang Wei, were also present at the event, demonstrating the city’s support for the recruits and their families. The leaders reiterated their commitment to providing preferential care to military families and serving as a strong support system for young officers and soldiers who excel in their military duties.

The farewell event showcased the city’s pride in its youth and their willingness to serve the nation. It marked the beginning of a new chapter in the recruits’ lives, forging a colorful military journey filled with sacrifice, dedication, and the spirit of Baoji.

As they set off for the military camp, these recruits carry with them the hopes and aspirations of their city and their nation. The Baoji Municipal People’s Government wishes them success in their military endeavors and looks forward to their future contributions to the modernization of national defense and the army.

