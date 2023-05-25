Viagra and Cialis in food supplements sold on the internet: 23 lots withdrawn. The Ministry: “Do not consume them”

Viagra e Cialis in a supplement, pick up lots. A dietary supplement, Epimen Plus, advertised as natural but containing the active ingredients found in the drugs Viagra and Cialis, i.e. sildenafil e tadanafilhas come under fire from the European Alert System for Food and Feed, or RASFF.

Listeria, mozzarella withdrawn from supermarkets: here is the lot and brand concerned

Viagra and Cialis in supplements

So far, 23 lots have been ordered to be withdrawn, as reported by the notice published on the website of the Ministry of Health in which it is recommended “not to consume the product” because it could cause health risks. Sildenafil and tadanafil are indicated drugs commonly used for erectile dysfunction but they may have contraindications and side effects.

These “substances with pharmacological activity and, therefore, not permitted in food supplements” were found in the product called Epimen Plus, the ministry notice explains. The recall concerns the pack of two 450 mg capsules, produced in China but also sold on the internet by a Croatian company. The 23 batches involved in the Rasff notification are published in the appropriate «Food safety alerts» section of the ministry’s website.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it