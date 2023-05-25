Home » Viagra and Cialis in food supplements sold on the internet: 23 lots withdrawn. The Ministry: “Do not consume them”
Health

Viagra and Cialis in food supplements sold on the internet: 23 lots withdrawn. The Ministry: “Do not consume them”

by admin
Viagra and Cialis in food supplements sold on the internet: 23 lots withdrawn. The Ministry: “Do not consume them”

Viagra e Cialis in a supplement, pick up lots. A dietary supplement, Epimen Plus, advertised as natural but containing the active ingredients found in the drugs Viagra and Cialis, i.e. sildenafil e tadanafilhas come under fire from the European Alert System for Food and Feed, or RASFF.

Listeria, mozzarella withdrawn from supermarkets: here is the lot and brand concerned

Viagra and Cialis in supplements

So far, 23 lots have been ordered to be withdrawn, as reported by the notice published on the website of the Ministry of Health in which it is recommended “not to consume the product” because it could cause health risks. Sildenafil and tadanafil are indicated drugs commonly used for erectile dysfunction but they may have contraindications and side effects.

These “substances with pharmacological activity and, therefore, not permitted in food supplements” were found in the product called Epimen Plus, the ministry notice explains. The recall concerns the pack of two 450 mg capsules, produced in China but also sold on the internet by a Croatian company. The 23 batches involved in the Rasff notification are published in the appropriate «Food safety alerts» section of the ministry’s website.

Read the full article
are Leggo.it

See also  Enzo Iacchetti recalls the attack on Costanzo: "He had changed but he never talked about it, he didn't want to be treated as a hero"

You may also like

«The material found will be analyzed in Germany»-...

New Dyson air purifier improves indoor air quality

Approved the National Plan for Rare Diseases (25/05/2023)

“Doctor, is there a healthy tan?”

New internal radiotherapy to fight pancreatic cancer

Neural Therapy|Relieve pain and inflammation in the body

After Covid, the most skeptical young people about...

A natural environment to regain health and well-being...

Pharmacies business climate index from aposcope / industry...

What is erythrophobia and why it can become...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy