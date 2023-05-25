Home » ASUS Releases GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Series Graphics Cards
Technology

ASUS Releases GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Series Graphics Cards

by admin
ASUS Releases GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Series Graphics Cards

ASUS announced today (25) ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and ASUS Dual/Dual White GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards, using Huida’s latest Ada Lovelace architecture to display high-resolution textures in demanding games, and more will follow Introducing more 4060 series graphics cards.

Asus said that the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in this new product adopts the same cyberpunk elements of the 40 series, the size is reduced to 3.1 slots, and the length is only 311.4 mm. It is compatible with more cases and only needs an 8 Pin power supply connection, the radiator also retains ample surface area for airflow to pass through, and the fan is an 11-blade axial cooling effect.

The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has a built-in dual BIOS switch, a newly designed ARGB TUF logo lighting module, and the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has an upgraded cooling system. In addition to the classic black/white color scheme, it also has a retro future The minimalist design elements add personality, and the total length is reduced to 227mm.

More Juheng reports

See also  New Batcave set presented

You may also like

How much does Twitch Turbo cost? Price goes...

Smart Tales, an Italian app among Apple’s choices...

ChatGPT boss at odds with EU

Convert PNG to JPG or PDF – how...

After Sony announced that many new games are...

Bitdefender products: New IT vulnerability warning

Darktide unveils Rejects Unite update

These are the ten “Greenstars 2023”

This is the new AMD Radeon RX 7600

Wreckfest meets Warhammer 40,000? Speed ​​Freeks announced in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy