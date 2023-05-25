ASUS Releases GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Series Graphics Cards

ASUS announced today (25) ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and ASUS Dual/Dual White GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards, using Huida’s latest Ada Lovelace architecture to display high-resolution textures in demanding games, and more will follow Introducing more 4060 series graphics cards.

Asus said that the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in this new product adopts the same cyberpunk elements of the 40 series, the size is reduced to 3.1 slots, and the length is only 311.4 mm. It is compatible with more cases and only needs an 8 Pin power supply connection, the radiator also retains ample surface area for airflow to pass through, and the fan is an 11-blade axial cooling effect.

The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has a built-in dual BIOS switch, a newly designed ARGB TUF logo lighting module, and the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has an upgraded cooling system. In addition to the classic black/white color scheme, it also has a retro future The minimalist design elements add personality, and the total length is reduced to 227mm.

