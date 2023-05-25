Approved the National Plan for Rare Diseases (25/05/2023)

The State-regions conference approved the National plan for rare diseases 2023-2026. The goal is to ensure better care of patients. In this regard, the coordination of the associations of chronic and rare patients of Active citizenshipin a note, expresses satisfaction with the result, as the Plan intervenes in the areas of primary prevention, diagnosis, care pathwayspharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments, research, training, information, registers and in the monitoring of the national network of rare diseases.

It should be remembered, specifies Cittadinanzattiva itself, that the approval of the plan arrives 11 months late compared to the provisions of the Consolidated Law on rare diseases (law n. 175, in force since 12 December 2021): the deadline was in fact set for June 2022, based on article 9 which provides that every three years the National Plan for rare diseases is approved with the objectives and relevant interventions in this area.

The Coordination of the associations of chronically ill and rare Cittadinanzattiva will ensure that all useful and necessary actions are implemented to implement the provisions of the Plan throughout the national territory and quickly.

