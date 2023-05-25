Home » Shots during a fight at the Mob disco, house arrest for the 18-year-old suspect
Shots during a fight at the Mob disco, house arrest for the 18-year-old suspect

Shots during a fight at the Mob disco, house arrest for the 18-year-old suspect

by palermolive.it

The 18-year-old boy, Manuel Catalano, under investigation for shooting during a fight at the Mob disco in Villagrazia di Carini, goes under house arrest. Previously, the Review Court had annulled the charge of attempted murder in the…

