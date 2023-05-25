Home » Perugia Benevento 3-2, investigation into Kouan’s goal: hypothesis of sporting offense
Perugia Benevento 3-2, investigation into Kouan’s goal: hypothesis of sporting offense

Perugia-Benevento ended up under investigation. This was reported by Ansa, according to which the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè has opened a proceeding in relation to the methods of scoring, in the minutes of added time, the third goal of Perugia in the aforementioned match between the Umbrians and the countryside, played on the last day of Serie B which definitively closed the championship pending playoffs and playouts. The hypothesis is that of a sporting offense. In this regard, the video of the match has already been acquired and the members involved in the episode will be heard in the next few days.

Perugia and Benevento in C

The three-point goal now in the sights of the FIGC prosecutor’s office was scored by Kouan in the 94th minute. Benevento goalkeeper Manfredini hands the ball to Leverbe, who is just outside his penalty area. The French defender blocks it and makes a too short pass towards his teammate Tosca, the Perugia player then pounces on the ball and scores into an empty net taking advantage of the misunderstanding between the two opponents. A goal that didn’t change the fate of the Umbrians, who were relegated to Serie C. The same fate for Benevento, who finished last in the standings.

