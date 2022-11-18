“But what kind of medicine.” On Saturday 3 December, a conference focused on violence in gender medicine will be held on the Credit Agricole campus in via San Bartolomeo.

A free meeting aimed at the community in which the gynecologist will intervene Valeria Cerri, Alessandro DonisiUos head of migration medicine for the Ausl of Piacenza, the infectious disease specialist Marzio Sisti and the psychologist of the anti-violence center Ilaria Egeste.

The meeting will be moderated by the director of Telelibertà Nicoletta Bracchi and will start from 16.00 on Saturday 3 December. At the end of the conference there will be refreshments.