Viral disease Mpox largely under control

You belong to the Mpox (formerly: monkeypox) emergency committee, which the World Health Organization (WHO) convened for the first time in June 2022.

The committee advises the WHO. Everything initially indicated that the result of the deliberations would be published on Thursday at the earliest. Just last Friday, the WHO lifted the health emergency due to the corona pandemic after more than three years.

No consequences but alarming effect

The public health emergency is the highest level of alert that the WHO can impose. But neither their proclamation nor their repeal have concrete consequences. The WHO decision is intended to alert governments to take the necessary protective measures. Governments decide for themselves whether they follow this and what they order. Officially, the health emergency is called a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC – public health emergency of international concern).

The spread of Mpox over the past year prompted major fears of a new global health threat. Until then, the disease was only known from a few African countries. Then, in the spring, evidence suddenly piled up in numerous countries. From the beginning of 2022 to May 9, 2023, a good 87,000 cases of Mpox infections and 140 deaths from 111 countries were reported to the WHO.

Because there are few test options in many places and not everyone affected reports, the global spread is likely to have started earlier and the true number of infections is higher. Mpox are transmitted through close physical contact and lead, among other things, to blisters and pustules on the skin. According to AGES information, a total of 328 cases of Mpox have been reported in Austria since May 23, 2022 (as of April 28, 2023), in 2023 one Mpox case was reported on April 7, the first this year.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper