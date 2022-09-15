Viruses and Mosquitoes, a combination that has been making a lot of talk lately. A recent scientific discovery opens up new scenarios.

The mosquito bitesas we know, they can carry viruses and bacteria. In recent times, infections increased. Here’s why, according to a recent study.

I’m there are several theories according to which some subjects have a skin odor that attracts mosquitoes more. The repellents, after all, act precisely by “confusing” the mosquitoes. Or rather, giving off odors that are unpleasant to them. It is obviously not just about personal hygiene, on the contrary. But each of us has a different smell, which we – as humans – can hardly distinguish.

Let’s think about it: basically some animals, especially pets, know how to “smell the health” of their owners. We humans have lost this ability, but evidently it still exists in the animal world. And it is used by mosquitoes. On the contrary, it is used by viruses to spread more. But let’s go in order and find out what some recent studies have shown.

Viruses and Mosquitoes, a scientific discovery shows how some subjects become more ‘inviting’ and are bitten more

As it is known, some species of mosquitoes transmit infection with certain viruses, such as Zika e dengue fever. Right in some countries the phenomenon is very broad and with us it has only recently begun to manifest itself. Fortunately, those who contract these viruses do not always get seriously ill.

The Dengue feverfor example, it does not give symptoms in most cases, although according to the World Health Organization in some situations the disease becomes serious. In fact, there are an estimated 20,000 deaths each year from this type of infection. As for the Zikain some cases it can cause devastating effects. In pregnant women, the risk is mainly for the fetus, which can be born microcephalic.

What the scientists have discovered, however, could allow larger populations a broader defense. Whereas there are no effective vaccines against Zika yet.

The scholars they have discovery that the bite of an infected mosquito also alters the person’s smell. It does this by inhibiting a protein that counteracts theacetofenone. This is a substance that incredibly attracts mosquitoes. The ripple effect is easily imaginable. The infected person changes their smell, and suffers more bites. The infected person also infects mosquitoes, which then go on to bite other people. So, it all seems right facilitate the spread of viruses.

Luckily, the same scientists also found a potential solution. Their study is published in the journal Cell. There is a substance already used to treat some diseaseswhich appears to be able to counteract the change in odor. Scholars mention medicines such as isotretinoin, (also known commercially as Accutane). They are used for example by Acne sufferers.

A “simple” remedy that could strongly counter the advance of the two viruses, Zika and dengue fever, and safeguard even more populations around the world. And above all the subjects most at risk, such as pregnant women.