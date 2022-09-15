Hello everyone, we’re Team Ninja, and we’re excited to introduce our newest action role-playing game, in which the player will embark on a grand, unrestrained journey as a ronin at the dawn of a new era in Japan. We originally started this project seven years ago. Since then, development has proceeded slowly, in the spirit of a ronin. We are very excited to finally bring this work to the world, and we are grateful to be able to announce this news with PlayStation, which has supported us with this project over the years.



Rise of the Ronin is an open-world action role-playing game centered on combat, set in a period of great change in Japan. This was the end of the 300-year Edo period, commonly known as the “End of the Shogunate” period. The story takes place at the end of the 19th century, when Japan was facing its darkest times. Under the double ravages of tyranny and disease, the influence of the West gradually infiltrated the country, and civil wars between the Tokugawa shogunate and anti-shogunate factions continued.

In these chaotic times, players will take on the role of a ronin, a warrior who is not bound by the lord and is free to make his own choices. Rise of the Ronin is a new gaming experience from Team Ninja that will immerse players in a world inspired by history, while combining its well-known combat moves with weapons such as the katana sword with new firearms, depicting a unique aspect of the era.

We at KOEI TECMO have had many historically based works in the past, but with Rise of the Ronin we intend to take a huge step forward. To take the game to the next level, we’re going to use all the skills and knowledge we’ve acquired over the years to paint the most critical revolutions in Japanese history in great detail, including deeply dark and ugly chapters that many shunned. This is undoubtedly Team Ninja’s most ambitious and challenging project to date. However, we will guide us on this journey with our previous experience in creating samurai and ninja action games.

In addition to the action elements, we will unswervingly strive to create a multi-layered story that showcases the world of the end of the era and the revolution that took place at the time. The characters you meet have their own justice and motives, and whether you decide to fight alongside them or fight against each other… every decision you make matters. We look forward to letting you immerse yourself in the process of playing Ronin at your own pace, with new combat moves and unrestrained open-ended gameplay.

