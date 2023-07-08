Vitamin D: No benefit for the heart and circulation

In addition to a recognized positive effect on bone metabolism, the substance is also said to strengthen the immune system and have a protective effect against atherosclerosis. The latter now refutes an Australian study with more than 20,000 participants. The focus was on serious cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes and the corresponding interventions. In the group taking vitamin D, the frequency of such acute diseases was six percent. In the placebo group it was 6.6 percent. The difference is not statistically significant, the researchers explained.

The German Society for Nutritional Science also warns against an overdose of vitamin D, which can lead to side effects such as kidney stones, kidney calcification and cardiovascular disorders.

