Voss-Tecklenburg wants to be world champion and rejects salary dimensions like those of men

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the national coach of the German national team of soccer women

Before the women’s World Cup, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, coach of the German national team, is confident. Your goal is the title. She also comments on the salary debate in the sport. Something else is more important to her than money.

The coach of the German women’s national soccer team, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, wants to become world champion with her team at the World Cup that begins the week after next.

When asked whether she wanted to win the competition and whether Hansi Flick, the men’s coach, changed players too often, the national coach said in an interview with WELT AM SONNTAG: “The former is true.”

“We still want to make some adjustments,” said Voss-Tecklenburg in the run-up to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. However, it is not about changes for the sake of change, because that can always lead to uncertainty. “We want to create a good mood now. We believe in ourselves,” said the trainer.

“In the end we don’t want to have to blame ourselves for anything, regardless of the result. Others at this World Cup will also be very, very good, want to make it to the final too, want to be world champion too.”

At the same time, the national coach emphasized that she is currently not in favor of equal pay for women and men in top-flight football. “We’re not talking about equal pay here. I want our talents to have the same opportunities as men do,” she demanded. “The truth is that not every girl has access to football.”

There is not the same equality of talent for girls because the support structures are often lacking. But it is also the case that the women’s national team has grown very strongly in terms of percentage in terms of sponsorship, visibility, TV marketing and spectators in the stadium.

“I myself don’t want the salary dimensions of men”

“It’s fair that most of this now flows back to the players,” said Voss-Tecklenburg. “I myself don’t want the salary dimensions of men. That’s too high for me.”

In the interview, Voss-Tecklenburg also explained why she wasn’t taking the player Giulia Gwinn to the World Cup, despite her high visibility on social media: “I’m not selling a player’s health and future.”

Gwinn had the second cruciate ligament tear as a young player. It is difficult not to take her with him because Gwinn is not only a fantastic young footballer, but a great person. “I want to see her play football for ten more years and that’s why it’s a decision that is on her side.”

