This is a car that was stolen from Serbs in Greece Info

This is a car that was stolen from Serbs in Greece

This is a car that was stolen from Serbs in Greece

A family from Serbia had their car stolen in Greece, and as they say they were lucky to have their passports with them, so they were able to return to Serbia.

Many of our tourists choose Greece as a tourist destination precisely because of safety. However, regardless of whether you are in Serbia, Greece or a third country, break-ins, thefts and intentional damage to cars are something that people encounter on a daily basis.

The situation that happened to our tourists in Thessaloniki shocked many. A family from Serbia vacationed in Greece with their children, and as they announced on social media, their car was stolen during the trip. “I want to share and warn and at the same time ask for help. On Tuesday, I was returning to Serbia with my family, my husband and children and stopped shopping in the parking lot of the Jumbo store in Thessaloniki. then they stole our car with all the things inside. The car was KIA SPORTAGE, registered in Kragujevac. It was reported to the police, but still nothing. Any information is useful to us,” the woman wrote on her Facebook profile.


One woman who posted on her Facebook page what kind of problem a family from Serbia was in, added that the police were there for them found some things thrown in a meadow, and if they were thieves, they probably kept some. She added that it was lucky that the family members had their passports with them, so they were able to return to Serbia by van “without a hitch”, but as she stated “with enormous stress and disappointment.”

