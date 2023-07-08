At the start in Alba Collisioni, on the stage Geolier, Ernia and Lazza – Piedmont

Sfera Ebbasta and Shiva, Sunday the party on the 90s

(ANSA) – TURIN, JULY 07 – The fifteenth edition of the Collisioni festival has begun in Alba, with the first major concert marathon in Piazza Medford: on stage are the Campania rapper Geolier, Ernia and the eagerly awaited Lazza. The second appointment tomorrow – Saturday 8 July – again dedicated to young people, in the two concerts of Sfera Ebbasta and Shiva preceded by Tony Boy, Sethu and Giuse The Lizia. Sunday 9 July Collisioni is preparing for the great party dedicated to the 90s in Italy, with the only date 2023 in Piedmont of the Article 31 which will be followed by the live Dj Time, with the participation of Albertino, Fargetta, Molella and Prezioso.



After the first weekend, the great protagonist of Collisioni on the evening of Sunday 16 July will be Checco Zalone, for the first time at the festival with his hilarious show Amore + Iva.



Collisions 2023, however, this year will not stop at the usual July weekend in Piazza Medford. New for this edition, after the great mass concerts, the festival programming moves to the new home of the permanent Arena built in the Tanaro Park in Alba, which will present a summer series of concerts, literary meetings, shows and other appointments until in mid-September, to then move to the Collisioni Circus for the winter season. In this new space, the festival will host the only summer date in Piedmont on Thursday 20 July by Mr. Rain, who will donate part of the proceeds from his performance to the purchase of new trees, the concert by Maurizio Solieri on Friday 21 July, the show by Ruggero dei Timidi on Sunday 23 July, Diodato’s only date in Piedmont scheduled for Thursday 30 July. (HANDLE).



