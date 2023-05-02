Home » Vitamin E, that’s why it’s so precious to the body: foods where you find it the most
Health

Vitamin E, that’s why it’s so precious to the body: foods where you find it the most

by admin
Vitamin E, that’s why it’s so precious to the body: foods where you find it the most

Do you know how important vitamin E is for our body? Let’s find out all its beneficial effects and in which foods we can find it.

We all know how much it is It is important for the proper functioning of our body to take vitamins, in the early twentieth century the scientists studying them came to catalog them in 13 varieties which are still known today. They are micronutrients that in very small quantities meet the needs of our body, some are produced by our body but others must be taken in through the diet: foods of plant origin are those that contain the most. Vitamins are also produced synthetically in laboratories and sold in pharmacies as supplements.

What is vitamin E for – which foods contain it – ffwebmagazine.it

In fact, we could do very well without taking vitamin E via supplements, just vary the diet and eat foods that contain it in nature: mainly vegetables. This vitamin is fat-soluble: to be absorbed it needs a quantity of fat, therefore we must never eliminate it completely from our diets, through the digestive process it will be accumulated in the liver which is the organ where vitamin E is deposited. Care must be taken because the excess, as with all vitamin complexes, can cause problems, for example excessive bleeding. So if we don’t have specific deficiencies, it’s not healthy to take supplements.

The properties of vitamin E and what to eat so that it is always present in our body

Vitamin E has, among others a protective action on the cell membrane, always guaranteeing its stability and protection, the daily requirement is 8 to 10 milligrams. Through an exchange mechanism it counteracts free radicals which tend to damage cells and is therefore also a powerful antioxidant necessary to counteract cell aging; We must be careful because its deficiency can bring us serious problems, for example the aggregation of platelets; the insufficiency of vitamin E can sometimes depend on a bad diet but also on taking drugs that inhibit its production. In this case it is important to take supplements.

See also  McFarlane Toys Unveils Full Line of Black Adam Figures - Gamereactor
How much vitamin E do we need?
Vitamin E is needed, how much and where to find it – ffwebmagazine.it

Taking enough vitamin E for the proper functioning of our body is very easy, many contain it foods, especially of plant origin, which we are already inclined to bring to the table given the Mediterranean tradition of our cuisine! It is present in many oils: sunflower or extra virgin olive oil but also in dried fruit such as almonds and walnuts, as far as fruit is concerned, avocado is very rich in it, not to mention vegetables and greens, tomatoes, broccoli and spinach.

In short, you are spoiled for choice! We never leave any of these foods missing on our tables, alternating them with others so that our body is never deficient in the vitamins we need and does not need synthetic supplements.

You may also like

Pflegetipp.de: How the innovative portal makes life easier...

From the queens of Holland to Albert of...

Children’s drinks: 40 percent have too much sugar

Beta-thalassemia, prevention avoids over 400 cases a year

Australia severely restricts e-cigarette sales

AUSL Modena – “New services for new needs”...

Five spring tips for tax savings

relaunching public health passes from the enhancement of...

Disability due to fibromyalgia: how the new legislation...

Snail burger: what it tastes like and where...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy