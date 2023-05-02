The second OST of “Honkai: Star Rail” “Of Snow and Ember” is officially launched “Honkai: Star Rail”

Represented by NIJIGEN and developed by HoYoverse, the new galactic adventure role-playing game “Honkai: Interstellar Railway” recently held a departure celebration and released a video on the official YouTube. In addition, the official also announced that the second OST “Of Snow and Ember” of “Honkai: Star Railway” is officially launched, including 31 songs composed by the HOYO-MiX music team for “Honkai: Star Railway” original soundtrack.

Departure celebration

The vastness and silence of the Milky Way also gave birth to countless beauties. At this moment, if you look up at the starry sky and see the faint light in the deep darkness, you will know that the lofty and infinite brilliance is our common expectation.

May this trip finally reach the stars.

“Honkai: Interstellar Railway” Song of Distant Planets VOL.1: Yalilo-Ⅵ

Yalilo-VI, a white planet surrounded by ice for nearly a thousand years. Under the protection of the star god “Cunhu”, humans built Belloberg, the last bastion against the severe cold. Although it has been hit by wind and snow, it is still warm.

“Honkai: Interstellar Railway” “Yaliluo-Ⅵ” music is produced by the HOYO-MiX team. Let’s get closer to this “City of Preservation” and her behind-the-scenes music creation story with HOYO-MiX.

“Honkai: Star Railway” approached the stars – “Walter: Returning to the front line to cultivate new seedlings”

Mr. Walter has actively devoted himself to the glorious cause of saving mankind and displayed his heroic demeanor. Now he has embarked on the road of “pioneering”, leading the course and demonstrating extraordinary talents. He once fought for the world, and the fate calls again. He will shoulder the mission and create a new chapter.

Please watch Interstellar Peace Entertainment‘s special program “Approaching the Stars” – “Walter: Returning to the Front Lines to Raise New Seedlings”.

“Honkai: Star Railway” approached the stars – “Clara: Beware of Artificial Intelligence”

Why does the leader of the mechanical settlement help the girl with her hair? Why do girls walk barefoot? What kind of secret is hidden behind the indissoluble love between man and machine? Will artificial intelligence bring blessings or disasters to mankind?

Stay tuned to Interstellar Peace Entertainment‘s special “Into the Stars” – “Clara: Beware of Artificial Intelligence”.

“Honkai: Interstellar Railway” approached the dome of the stars – “Bronya: The Untold Secret of the Next Great Guardian”

The next Grand Guardian is trapped in the lower city, causing rumors and gossip among the people. Is it the kidnapping of “Earth Fire”, or the heir’s rebellion? What is the truth in the dark…

Please watch Interstellar Peace Entertainment‘s special “Into the Stars” – “Bronya: The Untold Secret of the Next Grand Guardian”.

Correction: Bronya’s basic attack name should be: Wind Riding Bullets