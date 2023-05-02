Covid: Kompatscher ordinance on the use of masks – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, 02 MAY – To take into account the characteristics of the social and health structures present in the South Tyrolean territory, the president of the Province of Bolzano, Arno Kompatscher, has implemented with his own ordinance that of the minister of health on the use of masks in health structures , health and social care.



Kompatscher’s ordinance establishes the obligation to wear respiratory protective devices for workers, users and visitors of health facilities within wards hosting frail, elderly or immunosuppressed patients, especially if intensive care , identified by the health directorates of the health facilities themselves.



The obligation to wear respiratory tract protection also applies in social-health and social-welfare facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, nursing homes (RSsaA), hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly , even those who are not self-sufficient, in areas and situations that are defined as being at risk by the medical director of the facility.



In the other departments of healthcare facilities, the decision on the use of respiratory protective devices by healthcare workers and visitors remains at the discretion of the healthcare management, which can also order their use for all those with respiratory symptoms. As far as medical surgeries are concerned, the decision on the use of respiratory protective devices remains at the discretion of general practitioners and paediatricians of their own choice. (HANDLE).

