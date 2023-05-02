Robert Plant announces three Spanish dates with Saving Grace

Robert Plantwho was a vocalist for Led Zeppelinhas spent years immersing himself in musical projects far from the big media photos and simply creating and interpreting the music that he feels like at all times, as he has been demonstrating to us on his solo albums or together with Alison Krauss. Now he announces a European tour with the band Saving Grace that will pass through our country, specifically through three cities on the peninsula.
Saving Grace is a training that includes Suzi Dian (voice), It was Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic guitar, baritone and cuatro), and who will accompany on this tour Robert Plant.
The concerts will take place in Ourense (September 9, Monastery of San Salvador), Donostia (September 10, Kursaal Auditorium) and Barcelona (September 12, CCIB). Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 5, although there will be a pre-sale beforehand at www.livenation.es Tomorrow Wednesday May 3 at 10:00 a.m.