The Importance of Vitamin N: The Benefits of Connecting with Nature

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to forget the importance of reconnecting with nature. However, studies show that vitamin N, also known as vitamin nature, is essential for our overall well-being. Not only does it provide us with energy and relieve stress, but it also helps to maintain our physical, mental, and spiritual health.

According to Professor María Marta Rodríguez from the Universidad Católica Argentina (UCA), we are a part of nature, and dissociating ourselves from it can lead to a loss of our identity. She emphasizes that nature provides us with all the necessary nutrients to function properly. Therefore, it is crucial to make an effort to connect with nature even in our urban environments.

Gabriela González Aleman, a PhD in Behavior Genetics, highlights the positive effects of even small acts of connecting with nature. Simply looking at greenery from a window or visiting a park can increase our well-being. Research conducted in London supports this claim, showing that proximity to green spaces has a direct impact on people’s happiness.

Rolando Salinas, head of the mental health service at Hospital Alemán, stresses the association between contact with nature and mental health, quality of life, and general well-being. Numerous studies have shown that spending time in nature can lower stress hormone levels, improve quality of life, and even decrease the risk of certain diseases.

To promote this connection with nature, María Marta Rodríguez suggests implementing habits that are involved with the care of nature, such as waste separation and conscious water consumption. She also recommends spending at least 120 minutes a week in nature to reap the full benefits.

Verónica Irei, a nutrition graduate, mentions that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Alliance of Healthy Cities promote public policies that prioritize the health and well-being of city dwellers. These policies include the design of recreation areas and parks that encourage outdoor activities and provide spaces for relaxation and rehydration.

In conclusion, connecting with nature is essential for our overall well-being. Even in urban environments, small acts like spending time in green spaces or caring for plants can have a significant positive impact on our physical, mental, and spiritual health. So, let’s embrace vitamin N and make an effort to reconnect with nature for a healthier and happier life.

