Global cloud infrastructure VMware has released a technical preview of the latest version of Fusion 22H2 for Mac users. Not only are there many benefits, but free virtualization software for macOS brings long-awaited Windows 11 support to both Apple Silicon and Intel users, meaning the ability to run Microsoft’s latest operating system inside macOS without the conflict.

What’s new we can discover from the VMware Fusion 22H2 Technology Preview:

Windows 11 on Intel as well as Apple Silicon will support 2D graphics and networking.

VMTools also installs support for the Windows 11 guest operating system on M1-based Macs.

A virtual TPM device that provides fast encryption support.

Improved Linux support on M1.

It also becomes accelerated and OpenGL 4.3 when using the 3D graphics hardware on the Linux emulator.

Improved Universal Binaries for Apple Silicon and Intel Macs.

With the VMware Fusion 22H2 Technology Preview, Mac users can quickly create emulators that meet Windows 11 hardware requirements. And Fusion is now able to quickly authenticate with a Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 attestation mechanism through cryptographic capabilities. This provides better performance and secure enclave for users with sensitive data (there is also an option to fully encrypt an emulator).

In addition, in addition to TPM 2.0 support, VMware Fusion 22H2 also adds a WDDM driver for 2D graphics that allows users to operate Windows emulators at high screen resolutions.

The following is the download address of VMware Fusion 22H2 Tech Preview:

https://customerconnect.vmware.com/downloads/get-download?downloadGroup=FUS-PUBTP-22H2

But it should be noted that VMware Fusion 22H2 is currently in the public beta stage, which means that there may be some unpredictable bugs when using the software. And, support for Windows 11 still needs some extra work and improvements. You can learn more about the latest VMware Fusion version and its known issues in an article on the VMware Official Blog.