Home Health VMware Fusion Preview Release, Supports Windows 11 with Emulator on Mac
Health

VMware Fusion Preview Release, Supports Windows 11 with Emulator on Mac

by admin
VMware Fusion Preview Release, Supports Windows 11 with Emulator on Mac

Global cloud infrastructure VMware has released a technical preview of the latest version of Fusion 22H2 for Mac users. Not only are there many benefits, but free virtualization software for macOS brings long-awaited Windows 11 support to both Apple Silicon and Intel users, meaning the ability to run Microsoft’s latest operating system inside macOS without the conflict.

What’s new we can discover from the VMware Fusion 22H2 Technology Preview:

  • Windows 11 on Intel as well as Apple Silicon will support 2D graphics and networking.
  • VMTools also installs support for the Windows 11 guest operating system on M1-based Macs.
  • A virtual TPM device that provides fast encryption support.
  • Improved Linux support on M1.
  • It also becomes accelerated and OpenGL 4.3 when using the 3D graphics hardware on the Linux emulator.
  • Improved Universal Binaries for Apple Silicon and Intel Macs.

With the VMware Fusion 22H2 Technology Preview, Mac users can quickly create emulators that meet Windows 11 hardware requirements. And Fusion is now able to quickly authenticate with a Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 attestation mechanism through cryptographic capabilities. This provides better performance and secure enclave for users with sensitive data (there is also an option to fully encrypt an emulator).

In addition, in addition to TPM 2.0 support, VMware Fusion 22H2 also adds a WDDM driver for 2D graphics that allows users to operate Windows emulators at high screen resolutions.

The following is the download address of VMware Fusion 22H2 Tech Preview:
https://customerconnect.vmware.com/downloads/get-download?downloadGroup=FUS-PUBTP-22H2

But it should be noted that VMware Fusion 22H2 is currently in the public beta stage, which means that there may be some unpredictable bugs when using the software. And, support for Windows 11 still needs some extra work and improvements. You can learn more about the latest VMware Fusion version and its known issues in an article on the VMware Official Blog.

You may also like

If you drink too much alcohol, you risk...

PlayStation Plus Ranks 3rd for Xbox Game Pass,...

What is the right refrigerator temperature? Not only...

iOS 16 tutorial on controlling nearby devices, let...

is a 31 year old. In Italy the...

Sweat? Remedies that are cheap and work

Mosquitoes, what to do in case of a...

“If it takes over, possible flare-up in October”

Covid: in Fvg 1,364 new infections and 5...

you have no idea what happens to your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy