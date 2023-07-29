«Wagner towards the Suwałki corridor, dangerous situation»

29 Jul – 18:40 Missiles on Zaporizhzhia: two dead

Two people died and another was injured in a Russian rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. This was reported in Telegram by the acting mayor of the city, Anatoly Kurtev, writes Ukrinform. “An enemy rocket hit an open area. Unfortunately, a man and a woman were killed. Another woman was injured,” Kurtev writes. Several buildings, an educational institution and a supermarket were damaged as a result of the attack.

29 Jul – 18:17 Explosion in the city of Zaporizhzhia

An explosion was heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine. This was reported by the Tass agency which quotes the Ukrainian media, adding that an air alarm has sounded. At the moment the causes are not known while the local authorities have not yet commented on the accident, writes the Tass.

29 Jul – 18:16 Moscow: 30 peace proposals on Ukraine received so far

Russia has received about 30 peace proposals for Ukraine through official and unofficial channels. This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. This was reported by the Tass agency. A month ago, you explained, there were already 30 peace initiatives, which came officially “or privately from public figures”.

Zakharova stressed that Russia has never refused negotiations on resolving the Ukrainian conflict. “Even when we understood that they were unlikely to bring any added value, we always gave such a chance to partners and in general,” explained the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman. However, as Zakharova pointed out, in April 2022, “the Kiev regime withdrew from the negotiations”.

Speaking about the African Peace Initiative on Ukraine, Zakharova highlighted the initiative of African countries to help resolve the crisis. “We are extremely grateful to our African friends that they truly – not in words, but in deeds – value peace and are willing to do everything in their power to stabilize the situation.”

Jul 29 – 16:03 Putin tomorrow at the marine parade in St. Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin will review naval vessels in the parade tomorrow in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt to mark Russian Navy Day. The Kremlin reports it, write the Russian agencies. The head of state will tour the combat formation in the Kronshtadt roadstead, the Gulf of Finland and the Neva River, congratulating the crews on Navy Day«, the statement reads. The naval parade will include a total of 45 ships, boats and submarines and approximately 3,000 troops. According to the press service, naval parades will also be held in Vladivostok, Baltiysk, Severomorsk, Kaspiysk, Novorossiysk and the Syrian port city of Tartus. The parade will also be attended, according to the Kremlin, by 4 African presidents who participated in the Russia-Africa Summit and five lower-level heads of delegation.

Jul 29 – 14:25 Warsaw: Wagner’s men could pretend to be migrants to enter the EU

“Probably – said the premier – they will disguise themselves as Belarusian border guards and help illegal immigrants to enter Polish territory, destabilizing Poland, but probably they will also try to infiltrate Poland by posing as illegal immigrants, and this creates further risks”. Wagner has moved to Belarus after being forced out of Ukraine last month following the failed uprising against the Moscow leadership led by Yevgheny Prigozhin.

29 Jul – 13:05 Ammunition depot in Crimea explodes

A Russian ammunition depot exploded last night in occupied Crimea following sabotage. This was reported by Kiev’s military intelligence on Telegram, which was quoted by the Ukrainian media. The explosion, we read, took place at 10pm yesterday evening (Ukrainian time) in the Cossack bay, about fifteen kilometers from the port of Sevastopol. Witnesses reported two explosions and the subsequent sound of munitions exploding. Ambulances and police cars arrived at the scene. Ukrainian intelligence notes that the 108th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade is currently deployed in the bay. An attached video shows the fire from the explosion ripping through the darkness of the night, followed by the flashing lights of the rescue vehicles.

Jul 29 – 13:05 Zelensky visits counteroffensive position near Bakhmut

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, surprisingly visited one of the advanced positions captured by the special forces in the Ukrainian counter-offensive near the martyr city of Bakhmut, currently defended by the Russians. The visit takes place on the day dedicated to the special forces. “I am here to congratulate Ukrainian warriors) on their day, to honor their strength,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel from the “Bakhmut area, forward position of the Special Operations Forces”.

29 Jul – 13:03 Poland: Wagner towards Suwalki, more dangerous situation

Over 100 mercenaries in the group Wagner stationed in Belarus have moved towards the Suwałki corridor (also known as the Suwałki breach, ed.) which connects Poland with the Baltic states and separates Belarus and the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation, the prime minister said Polish, Mateusz Morawiecki. “Now the situation is even more dangerous. We have information that more than 100 Wagner group mercenaries have moved towards the Suwałki corridor near Grodno, Belarus,” Morawiecki told Rmf radio, as reported by the Polish channel Polsat News.