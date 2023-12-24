Waist size above 80cm? For every centimeter the risk of infertility increases

4
One in six people worldwide suffer from infertility. This condition is common to 48 million couples and, as can be imagined, can have various causes which may depend on the health of the individuals but also on the matching between partners. Although up to 30% of cases depend exclusively on genetic causes, lifestyle also has an influence. It is no coincidence that confirmation has just arrived that obesity has significant implications on fertility and reproductive health.
