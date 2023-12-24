Samsung Shop App per lo shopping mobile…

Samsung Electronics Italia is pleased to present the new mobile shopping application, Samsung Shop App, which allows you to make purchases quickly and easily, while simultaneously offering a series of exclusive benefits to consumers.

Samsung Shop App, how it works

Samsung Shop App allows you to conveniently view the products, navigating between the different categories: from smartphones to household appliances, from TVs to audio and monitors. Users will be able to get personalized recommendations based on their interests and preferences, manage orders placed and much more.

In fact, by logging in with your own Samsung Account, users can monitor the status of their orders and have the history of those placed in the past. You can also view your wish list, the Rewards points balance, dedicated discount codes and much more. Within the app, a support service is also available to receive information and clarifications on products directly from Samsung experts.

Samsung Shop App, intuitive and simple navigation

Navigation is intuitive and simple and, thanks to Samsung’s advanced technology, the application is reliable and safe, making Samsung Shop App the ideal solution for a complete and satisfying shopping experience. The application is available for download directly via QR code da mobile o su Google Play Store.

10% discount

Up to and including January 31, 2024, for each in-app purchase of a product in the Mobile/Mobile Accessories, TV&AV and PC Monitor categories, users will receive a10% account directly into the cart. The purchase must be made via your Samsung Account.

Samsung, the future through revolutionary tech ideas

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future through revolutionary ideas and technologies, transforming the world of TVs, smartphones, wearable technologies, tablets, home appliances, network and memory systems, LSI systems and LED solutions.

