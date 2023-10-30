Home » War, Hamas releases videos of three Israeli women hostages. LIVE – Sky Tg24
Health

War, Hamas releases videos of three Israeli women hostages. LIVE – Sky Tg24

by admin

War, Hamas releases videos of three Israeli women hostages. LIVE Sky Tg24 Israel – Hamas today’s news. Strip cut in half, surrounded by Gaza City. Hostages in the video to Netanyahu: “We pay for your failure”, but Israeli TVs don’t broadcast it the RepublicHamas releases a new video with three hostages: “Netanyahu, we pay for your failure” | The first Italian aid has started TGCOMView full coverage on Google News

See also  Israeli Prime Minister Bennett: "Iran nuclear deal imminent, it will be shorter and more fragile, we are worried"

You may also like

Cristina Marino: From Actress to Entrepreneur, Spreading Positivity...

patients had forced him to stay after retirement

The Urgent Need for a Cyclotron in the...

Airc, a marathon of initiatives to remember that...

Fedez Opens Up About Mental Health and Urges...

Doctors’ unions ready to strike against pension rules...

Strategies to Combat Rising Mortality from Cardiovascular Diseases:...

Respiratory syncytial virus, why is immunization not yet...

How to Choose Breakfast Cereals Low in Added...

Hypophosphatasia, World Rare Bone Disease Day kicks off...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy