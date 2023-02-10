Home Health War Ukraine Russia. Kiev: ‘Russian missiles in Romanian airspace’. Romania denies. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia. Kiev: ‘Russian missiles in Romanian airspace’. Romania denies. LIVE

War Ukraine Russia. Kiev: ‘Russian missiles in Romanian airspace’. Romania denies. LIVE

Ukraine, Mattarella: Russia is turning back the clock on history

“The civilization of coexistence, dialogue, international law, democracy is the only alternative to war and purges, as unfortunately the terrible events linked to the senseless and tragic Russian invasion of Ukraine teach us – even today. unacceptable attempt to turn back the hands of history, trying to return to dark times, marked by the logic of the domination of force”. This was stated by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella at the celebrations of the Day of Remembrance at the Quirinale.

