Home » War Ukraine Russia. Kremlin: ‘High appreciation for the Pope’s initiatives’. LIVE
Health

War Ukraine Russia. Kremlin: ‘High appreciation for the Pope’s initiatives’. LIVE

by admin

Russian attack in Kramatorsk, four minors were killed

Four minors were killed in a Russian rocket attack that hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. Among them, 14-year-old twin girls, Yulia and Anna Aksenchenko, and a 17-year-old girl. The provisional toll is 11 dead and 56 injured, some of them seriously, while firefighters continue to dig through the rubble in search of survivors.
“Two rockets were fired into the city center, where there were large numbers of civilians,” said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region. The attack was carried out with two Iskander missiles, which according to the Ukrainian Attorney General, Andriy Kostin, “have an error probability between 30 and 70 meters, or between 5-7 meters if equipped with a homing system, the which means that Russia was deliberately targeting civilians.”
“Russia has deliberately targeted crowded areas,” Kyiv Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko added on Telegram. “Every manifestation of terror demonstrates over and over again to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done: defeat and a tribunal, trials of all Russian assassins and terrorists,” he denounced the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

See also  Wimbledon, Rybakina and Russia: "I didn't choose where to be born"

You may also like

Shooting at the start in Monza for a...

And one more step is done. By Francesca...

Rheumatoid arthritis, remission mission – the Republic

Women with disabilities and violence, when institutions forget...

Should you wash raw chicken?

U21 European Championships, Italy-Norway: Azzurrini looking for a...

“Covid 19” commendations to the local police command...

Swimming in the midst of Covid, traces of...

Innovative project for cancer screening risks closure –...

Transfer slowed down by the sieve road network,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy