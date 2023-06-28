War Ukraine Russia. Kremlin: ‘High appreciation for the Pope’s initiatives’. LIVE

Russian attack in Kramatorsk, four minors were killed

Four minors were killed in a Russian rocket attack that hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. Among them, 14-year-old twin girls, Yulia and Anna Aksenchenko, and a 17-year-old girl. The provisional toll is 11 dead and 56 injured, some of them seriously, while firefighters continue to dig through the rubble in search of survivors.

“Two rockets were fired into the city center, where there were large numbers of civilians,” said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region. The attack was carried out with two Iskander missiles, which according to the Ukrainian Attorney General, Andriy Kostin, “have an error probability between 30 and 70 meters, or between 5-7 meters if equipped with a homing system, the which means that Russia was deliberately targeting civilians.”

“Russia has deliberately targeted crowded areas,” Kyiv Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko added on Telegram. “Every manifestation of terror demonstrates over and over again to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done: defeat and a tribunal, trials of all Russian assassins and terrorists,” he denounced the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

