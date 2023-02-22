Usa: Russian invasion of Ukraine heart attack UN Charter

“We are here to discuss a resolution that promotes dialogue and lasting peace in Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter. The Russian invasion is an attack on the heart of the UN Charter”. US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said so in the General Assembly, underlining that “this vote is an opportunity to vote for this peace”. You therefore recalled that in recent days last year “all Russia was doing was denying, denying and denying, as the delegate from Moscow is doing today”, and you reiterated the accusation against Moscow of “crimes against humanity'”.