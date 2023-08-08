War Ukraine Russia, news. Russian attack on Pokrovsk: dead and dozens wounded. LIVE

Russia’s withdrawal from the wheat deal has caused world prices to rise by around 15%, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

an interview with the French broadcaster Rfi. As for Moscow’s promise to deliver free Russian grain to six African countries to counter the effects of the end of the agreement, Blinken is sceptical, “it is a drop in the ocean”: “Thanks to the agreement, they have been exported to developing countries 20 million tons of grain. So, 50 thousand tons proposed by Russia against the 20 million tons exported thanks to the agreement: there is no comparison.

that Russia is proposing is a drop in the ocean. It doesn’t solve the problem, it won’t change the price increase, nothing about the fact that millions of tons of grain don’t reach those who need them.”

