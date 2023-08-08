Ma Fuguo Discusses Economic Operation and Development Plans for Hebi City in the Second Half of 2023

Hebi City Officials Discuss Economic Operation in the First Half of the Year

On August 4th, Ma Fuguo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee of Hebi City, presided over the 57th meeting of the city’s economic operation week research, judgment, and scheduling. During the meeting, reports were presented on the completion of the city’s and counties’ economic indicators, as well as the progress of the business environment construction in the first half of the year. The economic operation in the second half of the year was also discussed, and plans and strategies were arranged for the next steps. City leaders Wang Zehua, Lin Qijun, and representatives from the counties, districts, and relevant departments were in attendance.

After reviewing the reports and listening to the speeches of the participants, Ma Fuguo pointed out that the city’s economic performance in the first half of the year was influenced by various factors, resulting in mixed results. He emphasized that the third quarter is crucial in determining the annual economic trend and successfully achieving the set goals and tasks. Ma Fuguo urged the implementation of the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the Eleventh Provincial Party Committee and the city’s economic operation work conference. It is important to align thoughts and actions with the provincial and municipal Party committees’ decision-making arrangements, seize the critical period of economic recovery, and focus on the core areas of economic development.

In order to ensure economic growth, Ma Fuguo stressed the need to concentrate efforts on completing the annual target tasks. It is essential to address any obstacles, difficulties, and key areas that may affect economic operation, as well as to address any issues related to underdeveloped areas, industries, and indicators. Multiple measures should be taken to ensure the realization of set goals and tasks. Ma Fuguo called for coordinated efforts in project reserve and promotion, taking advantage of policy opportunities to plan and reserve a batch of significant and beneficial projects that provide a long-term foundation for economic growth. Additionally, an in-depth “five-to-five” campaign for investment promotion and key economic stabilization projects should be carried out to generate new economic growth points.

Furthermore, Ma Fuguo emphasized the importance of supporting enterprises and helping them overcome difficulties. It is crucial to strengthen service guidance, promote the inclusion of qualified projects and enterprises, and stimulate market vitality to expand the economic pie. He also urged the full coverage of research and development activities in industrial enterprises of a designated size, utilizing resources, coordinating multiple forces, and enhancing innovation capabilities and core competitiveness.

Lastly, Ma Fuguo called for efforts to optimize the business environment of Hebi City. The implementation of relevant policies and activities, such as the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Development and Growth of the Private Economy” and the “Opinions on Deepening the Comprehensive Reform of the Business Environment” in the province, should be prioritized. The city should also carry out activities aimed at helping enterprises, improve service mechanisms, and enhance the sense of acquisition and satisfaction for businesses. The goal is to create a favorable business environment and further establish Hebi City’s reputation as a business-friendly destination.

The discussions and plans made during the meeting reflect the commitment of Hebi City officials in driving economic growth, promoting innovation, and creating a conducive business environment. These efforts are crucial for the city’s development and to achieve its economic goals and targets.

