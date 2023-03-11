Home Health War Ukraine Russia, news. Wagner: Russians almost a kilometer from the Bakhmut center. LIVE
Health

War Ukraine Russia, news. Wagner: Russians almost a kilometer from the Bakhmut center. LIVE

by admin

Zelensky: “Let’s change the name of Russia to Muscovy”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky is considering changing Russia’s name to ‘Moscow’, Ukrainska Pravda reported. The idea comes from an online petition which has already reached 25,000 signatures and which explains how “this name was used in European languages ​​and some Asian languages”, adding that “many historical maps of the 16th-19th centuries, made in Europe before and after the renaming of the Moscow kingdom into the All-Russian Empire, they also bore this name”. “The issue raised in the petition requires careful consideration both in terms of the historical and cultural context, and taking into account the possible international legal consequences”, added Zelensky who appointed Prime Minister Denys Shmygal to follow the case. The response from Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, arrived shortly after, speaking on Telegram of yet another demonstration of the ‘anti-Russian’ campaign underway in Ukraine. According to RIA Novosti, the deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma, Boris Chernyshov, also commented on the petition arguing that “initiatives like this can only be treated with a smile”.

See also  Health: Bva Doxa survey, for rheumatic patients, diagnostic delays and work at risk

You may also like

Plant liverworts in the garden: Magnificent heralds of...

meeting annuale dell’American Academy of Dermatology (AAD)

Viromed Medical GmbH acquires a majority stake in...

Covid: millions of mice in New York positive,...

Between prejudices and high costs, PrEP is still...

Lauterbach: “We need a rethink in the hospital...

Cutro, today the demonstration after the shipwreck of...

Packaging trouble: Gelositin nasal care | Stiftung Warentest

Shortage of the anti-diabetic drug: the AIFA alarm

Unholy promises and the law on medicinal products...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy