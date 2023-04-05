10
- War Ukraine Russia, news. Zelensky in Poland, Macron and Von Der Leyen in China. LIVE Sky Tg24
- Zelensky in Poland: meeting with President Duda | Moscow: “With the US we are in a phase of hot war” TGCOM
- War Ukraine Russia, latest news today: Zelensky in Poland, Macron tries to convince China Virgil News
- Polish peasants fighting against Zelensky EuropaToday
- Ukrainian war, Zelensky in Poland will meet with President Duda. Finland in NATO, Moscow: «You will regret it ilmessaggero.it
- See full coverage on Google News