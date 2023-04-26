War Ukraine Russia. Phone call between Zelensky and Xi. ‘Long and meaningful’. DIRECT

15:09 Confindustria: Italy has all the characteristics to help reconstruction efforts

“Italy has all the characteristics to be able to help Ukraine in its economic reconstruction efforts, also supporting it in the process of integration into the European market. And like Confindustria we always look to the future, trying to do so with optimism and courage”. Thus the vice president of Confindustria, Barbara Beltrame from the stage of the bilateral conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine. “Our contribution can count on supply chains that are perfectly suited to the reconstruction and development needs of Ukrainian industry, offering cutting-edge products and technologies. Among the enabling factors to favor this process, collaboration with national and multilateral financial institutions is central , who took part in our work today, providing guidelines and valuable information on what is already being done for the financing of ad hoc tenders and projects”, he continues. Just as equally fundamental will be, Beltrame concludes, “the role of the Institutions, called to ensure suitable conditions of access to capital and to insurance guarantees on contracts and supplies, so as to improve risk management”.