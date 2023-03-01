NATO, the Hungarian president: “Ratify the accession of Sweden-Finland”

The Hungarian president Katalin Novàk, urged the ratification of Finland and Sweden’s entry into NATO “as soon as possible” as the debate on the motions began in Parliament after months in which the bills had been blocked. The Guardian reports it. “It’s a complex decision, with serious consequences, so careful consideration is required,” Novak said on Facebook. “My position is clear: in the current situation, the accession of Sweden and Finland is justified. I trust that the national assembly will take a wise decision as soon as possible!” added the president. Hungary and Turkey are the two NATO members that have yet to ratify the entry of Sweden and Finland.