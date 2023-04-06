Home Health War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Macron to Xi: “Beijing’s role is vital for peace”
Health

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Macron to Xi: “Beijing’s role is vital for peace”

by admin

Xi and Macron: resume peace talks as soon as possible

Avoid any escalation and restart peace negotiations as soon as possible: this is the message of the meeting that took place today between President Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jiping, during the three-day visit of the French head of state to Beijing together with the president of the European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen.

China is willing to work with France to invite the international community to a political solution to the war in Ukraine, the Chinese president said, Xi Jinpingquoted by the state broadcaster China Central Televisionat the end of the interview.

In particular, in the five points of cooperation Xi he cited the importance of avoiding actions that could further aggravate the crisis and refraining from attacks on civilians, especially women and children. Xi then reiterated the importance of not using nuclear weapons and “resuming peace talks as soon as possible”, taking into account the “legitimate concerns” of all parties, “seeking a political solution and building a security framework balanced, effective and sustainable European Union”. Xi then stressed the importance of cooperating against the fallout of the conflict in the food, energy, financial and transport sectors and other sectors, and reduce the impact of the crisis on developing countries.

(reuters)

See also  Thurber invents the typewriter, "it will serve the blind and nervous"

You may also like

Cured in children severe tumor of the nervous...

What is the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia that struck...

COOK INCORPORATED – BLUE RHINO® G2-MULTI PERCUTANEOUS TRACHEOSTOMY...

HealthCareWissen conference “Central Emergency Room” on June 21,...

Juve, Kaio Jorge sees the light again: the...

Shadows of Childhood: How to break free from...

How to debunk conspiracy theorists

In Italy the first study on the use...

COVIDIEN LLC – HUGO™ RAS BOOM CARRIAGE ASSEMBLY...

Berlusconi leukemia: what is the disease affecting the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy