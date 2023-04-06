Xi and Macron: resume peace talks as soon as possible

Avoid any escalation and restart peace negotiations as soon as possible: this is the message of the meeting that took place today between President Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jiping, during the three-day visit of the French head of state to Beijing together with the president of the European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen.

China is willing to work with France to invite the international community to a political solution to the war in Ukraine, the Chinese president said, Xi Jinpingquoted by the state broadcaster China Central Televisionat the end of the interview.

In particular, in the five points of cooperation Xi he cited the importance of avoiding actions that could further aggravate the crisis and refraining from attacks on civilians, especially women and children. Xi then reiterated the importance of not using nuclear weapons and “resuming peace talks as soon as possible”, taking into account the “legitimate concerns” of all parties, “seeking a political solution and building a security framework balanced, effective and sustainable European Union”. Xi then stressed the importance of cooperating against the fallout of the conflict in the food, energy, financial and transport sectors and other sectors, and reduce the impact of the crisis on developing countries.