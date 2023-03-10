Home Health War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Moscow raid, fear for Zaporizhzhia pole DIRECT
Health

War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Moscow raid, fear for Zaporizhzhia pole DIRECT

by admin

Podolyak: “Let’s wear down Russians at Bakhmut in view of the counter-offensive”

Russia has changed tactics by converging on Bakhmut much of its trained military personnel, “the remnants of his professional army, as well as the most capable private companies” such as the Wagner Group and units of the ‘Zeki’, the mobilized prisoners from prisons. “It is crucial for them to advance in this direction. We, therefore, have two objectives: to reduce their capable personnel as much as possible, and to lock them down in a few key battles of exhaustion, to disrupt their offensive and to concentrate our resources elsewhere, for the counter-offensive So, today Bakhmut is completely effective, even superior to his key tasks”. This was stated in an interview with La Stampa by the adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak.
“Moscow loses 5-7 times more soldiers than us, they count about 40,000 dead and wounded in seven months in Bakhmut. Precisely on this operation there is strategic disagreement between the leader Wagner Prigozhin and Putin’s general Gerasimov, to whom Defense Minister Shoigu joined,” Podolyak continued.
Zelensky’s advisor then reiterated that today “there is no” option for negotiations, “simply because Russia is carrying out a brutal aggression, with war crimes and crimes against humanity”. In Italy, he added, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni understood “the nature of the conflict” and that “flirting with the Russian Federation is extremely dangerous. Persons like Berlusconi or Salvini demonstrate absolute short-sightedness and do not make speeches like statesmen: strategically supporting Russia means support an outsider and a historical loser. Not business, but crimes and authoritarianism. What goes against freedom, democracy, which Italy is used to. It’s a dark historical stain on oneself. I don’t think so that Italy needs it”.

See also  LIVE TJ - Morning training based on ball possession. Afternoon between gym and swimming pool. Friendly Thursday with the Under 23 team

You may also like

Coppiello Giovanni srl – Sfilaccio of horse 100g...

Jesi / At the Coop a prevention device...

Arconatura – Speck and radicchio risotto

Cutro, the faces and stories of the tragedy...

Stabilization process contest opposition of Management Group of...

The four municipal pharmacies were sold for 6.5...

If you want to lose weight, change the...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Kohlrabi with potatoes and carrots

Stabilization process contest opposition of Technical Group of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy