There is a LOT happening with Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration.

We’ve seen an huge amount of merchandise, there are new nighttime shows to see, and lots of new snacks to try. But there was one new piece of merchandise that really caught our eye that we HAVE to make sure you don’t miss!

The adorable new Disney100 Mickey Mouse Sipper is available for $32.49!

Mickey is dressed in his 100th Anniversary attire and the straw at the back can be pushed down and covered so you don’t have to worry about dirt or germs getting on it.

He also comes with a lanyard so it’s easy to carry around the parks on your neck or your bag.

If you want to grab this sipper for yourself, you can grab it at the following locations:

Don’t forget to also check out the new Disney100 history exhibit in the park as well, and pick up one of the new park maps as a souvenir. As always, stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news!

Would you grab this new sipper? Tell us in the comments below!