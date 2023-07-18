Warrior’s diet: lose weight by eating what you (really) want

The warrior diet is becoming increasingly popular among those looking for a diet that allows them to lose weight without giving up eating, what is it.

The Warrior Diet is an extreme approach to intermittent fasting that can lead to amazing results for those who are able to follow it correctly. However, it is important to consider your individual needs and consult a health professional before embarking on any dietary regimen. Let’s always remember to listen to our bodies and make food choices that promote long-term health and well-being.

This regimen is based on the idea of ​​reconnecting to our warrior nature and enduring 20 hours of fasting, taking inspiration from the diet of Roman soldiers. But how exactly does the warrior diet work?

Warrior diet, how it works

The warrior diet it consists in the drastic subdivision of the daily diet into only two phases, in which the food is taken in different quantities.

The first stage, called “underfeeding”, lasts 20 hours and is characterized by intense calorie restriction. During this period, few natural foods are consumed, rich in enzymes and nutrients, strictly unrefined.

The second stage, called “overfeed”, lasts 4 hours and is the moment in which it is possible to indulge in a more abundant and satisfying meal. During this window of time, you can eat whatever you want, without any particular restrictions.

But what is the principle behind this extreme approach to intermittent fasting? The idea behind the Warrior Diet is that our bodies are designed to adapt to times of food restriction. During the undernourishment phase, the body is forced to use fat reserves as a source of energy. This result is achieved thanks to the ketosis mechanism, in which the body begins to burn accumulated fat.

This diet may seem drastic and difficult to follow, but many followers claim the results are amazing. Supporters of warrior diet report significant weight loss, increased energy, and a better feeling of overall well-being. Additionally, many argue that following this eating pattern allows you to rev up your metabolism and improve insulin sensitivity, which is a key factor in manage body weight.

But be warned, the Warrior Diet isn’t for everyone. Before venturing into new weight loss diets, it is necessary to seek the advice of your doctor or nutritionist. Also, those who have health problems like the diabetes, hypoglycemia o anorexia should avoid this diet, as well as pregnant women or breastfeeding mothers.

Additionally, it is crucial to pay attention to the quality of foods consumed during the overfeeding window. While it’s possible to indulge in what you want, it’s important to choose nutritionally balanced foods for best results.

