Sudden turn in the case of the femicide of Terni happened in the past few days: the man stopped for the death of his wife it would be committed suicide in prison. He had been arrested on charges of manslaughter.





Femicide of Terni, the 62-year-old arrested committed suicide

According to reports from Ansa, il 62enne Xhafer Uruci allegedly killed himself while alone in the transit cell of the Terni prison. The man was waiting for the validation of the detention: he was in that cell precisely because it was used for those arrested awaiting the hearing of the judge for the preliminary investigations.

He had been brought here in the night between Thursday 30 and Friday 31 March 2023arrested for the murder of his wife. The source reports that he hanged himself using a sheet present in the cell.

The house where the murder of Terni took place





One of the agents would have found him during a check tour: he would have heard a noise and would have found him hanged in the cell. Help was useless, despite the adjacent prison infirmary.

He allegedly stabbed his wife Zenepe Uruci to death

The events for which he was arrested occurred on Thursday: according to an initial reconstruction, the 62-year-old allegedly killed his wife Zenepe Uruci stabbed at the height of a quarrel, in Terni.

Maybe it can interest you Murder in Suio Terme di Castelforte: carabiniere in prison, how is the survivor of the shots in the hotel

The 56-year-old originally from Albania would have been stabbed by her partner and shortly before her death she managed to call her son, who was at that moment Bolsena for work. It was he who raised the alarm.





Upon the arrival of the police officers, the 62-year-old was arrested and taken to prison, where he opted for the extreme action.

Data on feminicides in Italy in 2023

There are many episodes similar to the femicide of Terni: on the eve of Natale 2022 a 29-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her 63-year-old husband in the province of Trapani. Only the day before a case of murder-suicide shocked the population of Miglianico: a man took his own life in the Lanciano prison after killed the wife.

Maybe it can interest you Valentine’s Day, an opportunity to remember the victims of feminicide. In Italy a woman dies every three days

According to the latest data relating to the femicides in Italyas at 26 March 2023 were registered 27 female victims, of which 26 were killed in the family/affective environment. Of these, 17 died at the hands of their partner/ex-partner.





For women victims of violence or stalking, the Pink Telephone public service: the number to call, free of charge and active 24 hours a day with operators specialized in requests for help and support for victims, it is 1522.



