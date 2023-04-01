Home Entertainment Group photos: “Jurassic World” dinosaur exhibition held in Cologne, Germany | Exhibition | The Epoch Times
On March 30, 2023, in Cologne, Germany, during the preview of the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” dinosaur exhibition, a large robot dinosaur was on display. (Joshua Summer/Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, April 1, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) Cologne, Germany will hold the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” dinosaur exhibition on March 31, at the Odysseum.

In addition to static dinosaur models, “Jurassic World Exhibition” also has dynamic robot dinosaurs, and provides some dinosaur models for visitors to touch. At the exhibition, you can also see related scenes in the “Jurassic World” series of movies, increasing the sense of presence for tourists.

The picture shows that on March 30, the “Jurassic World Exhibition” exhibited large and small robot dinosaurs, and there were many scenes that appeared in simulated movies.

On March 30, 2023, in Cologne, Germany, during the preview of the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” dinosaur exhibition, the media was filming the robot dinosaurs on display. (Joshua Summer/Getty Images)
On March 30, 2023, Cologne, Germany, during the preview of the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” dinosaur exhibition, the scene in the movie was restored at the exhibition site. (Joshua Summer/Getty Images)
On March 30, 2023, in Cologne, Germany, during the preview of the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” dinosaur exhibition, a small dinosaur model was displayed on site. (Joshua Summer/Getty Images)
On March 30, 2023, Cologne, Germany, during the preview of the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” dinosaur exhibition, the staff held a small robotic dinosaur. (Joshua Summer/Getty Images)
On March 30, 2023, Cologne, Germany, during the preview of the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” dinosaur exhibition, the staff held a small robotic dinosaur. (Joshua Summer/Getty Images)
On March 30, 2023, Cologne, Germany, during the preview of the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” (Jurassic World: The Exhibition) dinosaur exhibition, the staff held a small robotic dinosaur. (Joshua Summer/Getty Images)
On March 30, 2023, Cologne, Germany, during the preview of the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” dinosaur exhibition, the staff interacted with the robot dinosaur. (Joshua Summer/Getty Images)
On March 30, 2023, Cologne, Germany, during the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” (Jurassic World: The Exhibition) dinosaur exhibition preview, many dinosaur models were on display. (Joshua Summer/Getty Images)
On March 30, 2023, Cologne, Germany, during the preview of the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” dinosaur exhibition, a robot dinosaur was displayed on site. (Joshua Summer/Getty Images)

