No matter on the street, outdoors or in the gym, you must have seen a lot of people using cross-body or neck-mounted mobile phone lanyards recently. The mobile phone lanyard can carry the mobile phone on the body, so that the mobile phone is not afraid of accidental drop. When you use your mobile phone to check out, swipe a barcode, or enter a subway station, you can take out your mobile phone in an instant, and you don’t have to search your pockets in a hurry. The design of mobile phone lanyards is also very diverse. There are classic styles with exquisite hardware accessories and leather, and urban youthful styles with outdoor sports style. They can be practical or become a highlight of daily wear. Today we have sorted out several mobile phone straps. If you intend to buy them in the near future, you may wish to refer to them before purchasing to avoid wasting money.

First, there are a few items to consider when picking the right lanyard for you:

1. Material of lanyard: Leather, braided and silicone are the main ones on the market. Although leather has its own high-end texture, it has problems such as difficulty in adjusting the length and poor comfort; braided belts are the mainstream in the market at present, with rich color choices and easy length adjustment, but they are easy to absorb sweat and dirt; while silicone is light and comfortable. The advantage of good strength is that it is also convenient to rinse with water.

2. Removal method: mainly divided into “integrated form” in which the lanyard and the mobile phone case are connected together; the “buckle type” that needs to be used with a specific mobile phone case; and the “gasket” that can be used with any mobile phone case Mode”.

3. Price: There are brands ranging from a few hundred yuan to thousands of yuan.

We have sorted out four different forms of popular mobile phone lanyards on the market, which can be used as a reference before purchasing:

1. Topologie Bump matte phone case + 6.0mm lanyard

(Price 2,220 yuan)

Topologie is an accessory brand designed for outdoor sports. Its products often see elements such as rock climbing tools, ropes and gears integrated into the design. Topologie’s rope straps are divided into wide flat ropes and round ropes, ranging in size from 6mm to 20mm (flat rope), and you can choose according to your needs. Although Topologie is not cheap, it is favored by many young people with its fashionable and individual design and beautiful color matching.

2. Alto mobile phone lanyard expansion clip + 4mm decompression nylon lanyard

(Price 990 yuan)



Alto is a Taiwanese leather goods brand established in 2011. The brand mainly uses high-quality Italian leather to create textured mobile phone accessories, emphasizing the simple beauty of leather itself. The lanyard is made of 4mm decompression nylon rope, with a leather lining, which looks more fashionable and textured, and makes it more comfortable to wear. The lanyard can be used with single-loop or double-loop spacers. The former is only suitable for Alto’s own iPhone case, while the latter is suitable for Android phones or other brands of mobile phone cases.

三、Casetify Rope Phone Strap with Card

(Price 1,220)

Casetify is a Hong Kong mobile accessories brand that focuses on diversified customization and cross-border collaboration. Their lanyards are the same as their mobile phone cases, and there are many styles, materials and collocations to choose from. In addition to the more common leather and nylon ropes for mobile phone lanyards, Casetify also has options for snake bone chains and metal chains. At present, they have also opened a physical store in Taiwan, where you can choose or make your own exclusive mobile phone lanyards and protective cases on the spot.

4. Special lanyard set for Rhinoshield Clear transparent anti-drop mobile phone case

(Price 250 yuan)

Rhino Shield is a brand of mobile phone accessories that everyone is familiar with. It started on a fundraising platform and was established in 2012. Its products focus on military protection and multiple color options. The brand has offline physical stores in Taiwan and many major cities around the world. This phone cord must be used with Rhinoshield’s Clear series of transparent phone cases, so it is only suitable for iPhone phones. For Android phones, Rhino Shield also has a lanyard spacer, which can be applied to most mobile phones.