Home Technology OnePlus and Disney have cooperated to launch the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition package in India- Page 1- Mobile phone comprehensive area discussion area
Technology

OnePlus and Disney have cooperated to launch the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition package in India- Page 1- Mobile phone comprehensive area discussion area

by admin
OnePlus and Disney have cooperated to launch the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition package in India- Page 1- Mobile phone comprehensive area discussion area

Others have been busy launching new flagships recently, and OnePlus also has rumors about new products, but it will not release the flagship first in the near future. Instead, it has cooperated with Disney to gather a variety of popular characters and launched the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition suit in India. .

The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition packaging is black-themed, with a large Avengers logo printed on it, including a matte Iron Man-themed hard case, an air-cushion folding phone holder in the shape of Captain America’s shield, and a black panther Theme, has a three-dimensional T’Challa portrait mobile phone stand (without charging function).

OnePlus and Disney team up to launch OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Bundle in India - 2

The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition is sold with the black OnePlus 10T. It is a large-capacity version of 16+256GB. The specifications are the same as the regular version. It uses Qualcomm S8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.7-inch AMOLED screen supports 120Hz refresh rate, and has 50 million pictures A three-camera system composed of Sony IMX766 main camera, but it seems that the phone itself has not been customized.

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition is already available on Disney’s official Indian store, priced at 58,999 Indian rupees, equivalent to about 21,900 Taiwan dollars, and the current special price is 55,999 Indian rupees, equivalent to about 20,800 Taiwan dollars.

See also  iOS 15.1 brings simulcast sharing function and macro switch, MacOS Monterey is officially launched-Page 1-iOS Discussion Forum

You may also like

The 4 billion-dollar startups in which Arnault, the...

OnePlus partners with Disney to launch OnePlus 10T...

Play Steam games on Tesla! Don’t buy PS5...

Epic Games “Horizon Chase Turbo” is free for...

The 10% discount on the App Store physical...

Sony Announces Five PS VR2 Games From Japanese...

Get 15 Free Games During the Epic Games...

Pokémon, after the video game, a new animated...

Pokémon, after the video game, a new animated...

Fintech startups are the ones that did best...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy