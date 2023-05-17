Water and mud invade the Viale Abruzzi gym. “Extensive damage, we are very saddened”

The bad weather of the last few hours hasn’t spared the gym in Viale Abruzzi in Riccione. Water and mud penetrated the structure, invading the entrance, corridors, offices, locker rooms and gym, and causing extensive damage to floors, carpets, computers, furniture and various equipment. Since yesterday, managers and technicians of Gymnastics Riccione, with the help of volunteers, have been working to try to limit the damage and make the gym accessible again.

“It was a scary thing – says the president of Riccione Gymnastics, Francesco Poesio -. As soon as we saw rivers and waterfalls of muddy water coming from the hills we set to work to do everything possible to preserve the structure. However, we were forced to leave the gym for a few hours to preserve our safety. In the early afternoon, as soon as there was a chance to return, about fifteen managers, technicians and volunteers worked to remove the mud and clean up the rooms. We did everything in our power to avoid further damage, even placing bags of earth (provided by Geat) in front of each door as a new alert was expected in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. A huge sacrifice has been made to structure the gym in recent years and seeing the damage done within a few hours pains us a lot. We are very physically and psychologically tested, but we don’t give up because Gymnastics Riccione is a united team, they demonstrated it on this occasion too, and we will do everything possible to get our gymnasts back to the gym as soon as possible ”.







