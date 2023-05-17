Boston Uprising releases assistant coach signed two months ago – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

Boston Uprising is off to a very strong start to the 2023 season. The team currently has a record of 3 wins and 1 loss, ranking fourth in the West Division standings, second only to Houston Outlaws. However, despite this success, Uprising has announced that it is changing its coaching staff.

As noted in a statement, assistant coach Ji “Jidset” Yeoung-hun left the team after only signing with them in March. The reasons behind this coaching change have not been confirmed, but Uprising’s general manager Aaron Heckman did say:

“We appreciate (Ghidsett’s) contribution to the team and his role in our 3-1 start. However, we have decided to go in a different direction as we enter the second half of the season.

No word yet on who Uprising’s replacement assistant coach will be, but no doubt that will be clarified soon.