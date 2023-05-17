Home » Boston Uprising releases assistant coach signed two months ago – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor
Technology

Boston Uprising is off to a very strong start to the 2023 season. The team currently has a record of 3 wins and 1 loss, ranking fourth in the West Division standings, second only to Houston Outlaws. However, despite this success, Uprising has announced that it is changing its coaching staff.

As noted in a statement, assistant coach Ji “Jidset” Yeoung-hun left the team after only signing with them in March. The reasons behind this coaching change have not been confirmed, but Uprising’s general manager Aaron Heckman did say:

“We appreciate (Ghidsett’s) contribution to the team and his role in our 3-1 start. However, we have decided to go in a different direction as we enter the second half of the season.

No word yet on who Uprising’s replacement assistant coach will be, but no doubt that will be clarified soon.

Photo: Boston Uprising

