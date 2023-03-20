The water bottles they have become an indispensable object for many people who seek to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and reduce their environmental impact. However, new research has raised concerns that water bottles may not be as healthy as previously thought. Findings from a recent study conducted for waterfilterguru.com indicate that water bottles may be dirtier and contain more bacteria than a toilet bowl. The bacteria that are born in the water bottles could be resistant to antibiotics.

The results of the study: why water bottles are dirtier than a toilet bowl

Water bottles are dirtier than the toilet seat. Specifically, the volume of bacteria present is 40,000 times higher.

The troubling new study was reported in the New York Post, which pointed the finger on the poor hygiene of the bottles in question.

The researchers took three different samples on some parts of the bottles and found them again the Gram-negatives (which can cause antibiotic resistant infections) ei bacilli (which cause gastrointestinal problems).

In addition to the comparison with the toilet bowl, water bottles contain double the germs present on the kitchen sink, four times those on the computer mouse and fourteen times those in a pet’s water bowl.

How to wash bottles

The solution is to wash the bottles once a day with soap and water and disinfect them at least once a week.

How to disinfect them? Using vinegar, baking soda or hydrogen peroxide. Another method is the washing in the dishwasher.

The last suggestion is that of effervescent tablets for cleaning dentures or dental appliances; leaving it to rest overnight.