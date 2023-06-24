Watering tomatoes with milk: advantages, disadvantages and instructions

Every hobby gardener is probably familiar with the usual miracle cures such as nettle manure for fertilization or detergent against pests. And yet there are still some other useful home remedies that are either underestimated or even unknown. Having already introduced you to the benefits of salt water for fertilizing tomato plants, we would like to draw your attention to another promising remedy, namely milk. What they are good for, how exactly you use them and how often to water tomatoes with milk, we summarize.

These benefits bring milk and water to tomatoes

One might expect that the use of this rather perishable product would lead to unpleasant odors after a short period of time. However, when used appropriately, this is not the case. What are the benefits of watering tomatoes with milk?

The drink contains many useful nutrients, including proteins that tomato plants can absorb through their roots. The result is improved growth in terms of both the root system and the aerial parts of the plant. Soil quality in general is improved. If you also spray the irrigation water with the milk on the plants, this works against rot caused by mold (e.g. against brown rot or root rot) and prevents pest infestation with aphids, for example.

The milk mixture gives the plants:

Calcium Nitrogen Phosphorus Beneficial microbes that improve nutrient uptake A more balanced soil pH (if it is more acidic)

Important: Milk does not contain everything that tomato plants need to thrive. So it should neither replace normal irrigation water nor special tomato fertilizer, but only serve as an additive.

Pouring tomatoes with milk – Here’s how it works

You must not use the milk directly, but must make a solution with water. There are also a number of things to consider with regard to the frequency of use and the manner in which it is used. Use skim milk as the plants cannot process the fat. Here’s what you should know:

Prepare the irrigation water

As you know, milk contains acid (lactic acid). If you applied it directly, it could do more harm than good. Therefore, the liquid is diluted with water. To do this, mix 4 parts water with 1 part milk. So if you use 100ml of milk, mix it with 400ml of water. You could also try a 1:6 ratio to start with to see if your plants can tolerate the product (especially on more sensitive plants, tomato plants shouldn’t be a problem).

Mix water and skimmed milk in a ratio of 1:4 or 1:6. Pour the irrigation water obtained around the plant and directly onto the soil to be able to use the milk as a fertilizer for tomatoes. Try not to wet the plant itself to avoid sun burns. Check the watered plants periodically for the following week to see if they are taking the remedy.

When watering tomatoes with milk, never use spoiled milk, always use fresh! Vegetable milk is unsuitable.

For seedlings, dilute the mixture even more!

How often should you water tomatoes with milk

How often do you have to water tomatoes so that the milk fertilizer can develop its effect without causing any damage?

You can fertilize your tomatoes with milk every three to five weeks. One reason for this is that there is a risk of overfeeding the plants otherwise. Also, if grown too often, the roots can suffocate due to the formation of a film of milk, as we explain below.

You can find more tips on how to water tomatoes properly here.

What disadvantages can the milk mixture bring?

Watering and fertilizing your tomatoes with milk can also have some downsides. Which are they?

Often the whole thing smells a little, if only temporarily. The wrong concentration can damage the roots and, in an emergency, lead to the death of the plant. Spraying the upper parts of the plant is effective against fungi, but there is also a risk of promoting the same with this increased humidity, which is why it is not recommended. And tomatoes don’t like being watered from above anyway. Too frequent use suffocates the roots, so to speak, as a film forms around them. There should be sufficient normal irrigation so that residues can always be washed away well.

Here you can find out how you can use salt water and what is so beneficial about it.

