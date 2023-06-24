Home » L’EOS is up 11% from Investing.com
L’EOS is up 11% from Investing.com

L’EOS in rally e del 11%

Investing.com – EOS was trading at $0.7517 as of 18:29 (16:29 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.54% for the day. This is the largest single-day percentage increase since February 17.

The jump pushes the EOS market capitalization up to $787.4171M, thus reaching 0.07% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its high, the EOS market had peaked at $17.5290B.

For the previous 24 hours, EOS was trading in a range between $0.6780 and $0.7521.

Over the past seven days, the EOS had seen a rise in its value with a gain. The volume of EOS traded in the last 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $157.8521M, representing 0.41% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $0.6040 to $0.7521 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 96.73% from its all-time high of $22.98 hit on April 29, 2018.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin trades at $30,872.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.63%.

Ethereum traded at $1,906.20 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.70%.

The market capitalization of Bitcoin was $605.0285B, representing 50.22% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the cryptocurrency Ethereum reached $230.9813B and 19.17% of the total.

