After an arduous search, On the morning of this Thursday, March 23, the lifeless body of Sergio Alejandro Toro López was foundwho had been missing since March 16 while working in the reservoir of the Hidroituango power plant with two other colleagues and suffered an accident.

Sergio Alejandro was a worker at Asocomunal de Sabanalarga and at Hidroituango accomplished a task that the Company values ​​and recognizes in the progress of the plant and the project. EPM expressed its heartfelt condolences to Sergio’s family, his loved ones and members of Asocomunal and accompanies them in this moment of immense pain.

They find two of three missing in Hidroituango

It is worth remembering that yesterday, Wednesday, March 22, the lifeless body of Guillermo de Jesús Pérez Restrepo, an EPM official, was found. Meanwhile, relief agencies continue to work to find Geiner Stiwar David Mirafrom Asocomunal de Sabanalarga, the last of the three workers injured in the reservoir.

EPM thanked the municipal administration of Sabanalarga, the fire departments of the Sabanalarga, Ituango and Toledo municipalities, the disaster management team of the Administrative Department of Disaster Risk Management of Antioquia (Dagran), workers of the reforestation contracts of Hidroituango, the shipping company and the emergency brigade, the reservoir operation team and the EPM drone table for their commitment in the search work.

It is worth remembering that, on the morning of this Thursday, March 16, while they were carrying out maintenance work in the reservoir of the Hidroituango power plant, three workers (two belonging to the Asocomunal de Sabanalarga and an EPM official) had an accident and are missing. The news was confirmed by Robinson Miranda, Environmental, Social and Sustainability Director of the Ituango Project.

When the incident became known, EPM announced that it had activated the attention operation for these cases and the chain of calls, including relief agencies, for search and rescue. According to official information from Empresas Públicas de Medellín, from the moment of the accident, in the reservoir they deployed a team made up of firefighters from the municipality of Sabanalarga, volunteer brigades from EPM and Community Action Boards. Additionally, drone equipment is used to track them in the water mirror.