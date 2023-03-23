When it comes to selecting a significant piece of jewelry such as an engagement ring, choosing the perfect gemstone is crucial. Although diamonds are not only exorbitantly expensive but also raise ethical and environmental concerns, there are alternatives available. Have you ever pondered the advantages of lab-grown gemstones? Synthetic gemstones are almost indistinguishable from natural ones and are gaining popularity for several reasons. Read on to find out.

Lab-created gemstones are a viable and sustainable substitute for natural diamonds and other naturally occurring gems. Therefore, you can consider them when contemplating which gemstone to opt for in your jewelry. There is a variety to choose from in moissaniteco stores based if these are the kind of gemstones you are looking for in your jewelry. Let’s explore the distinctions between natural and lab-grown gemstones to help you make the optimal choice for yourself and the planet.

Key Benefits of Lab-created Gems

Understanding lab-created gemstones will help you appreciate them. They are synthetic gems that can often outshine their natural counterparts. Despite being man-made, they are nearly identical in appearance and brilliance, making it difficult to distinguish them from natural gems.

Some people may question the authenticity of lab-created gemstones since they are not naturally sourced. However, rest assured that lab-created gemstones are indeed real and offer all the same characteristics and properties as their natural counterparts. Here are some of the important benefits of manmade jewelry:

High-Quality Guarantee

Lab-created Gems like moissanite have the same hardness and quality as their natural counterparts. This means that when you purchase a lab-grown gemstone, you will not have to compromise on quality.

The sustainable practices of lab-created gemstones and the controlled conditions of a laboratory allow for flawless gemstone creation every time. This is impossible to achieve in nature. Compared to naturally occurring gemstones, you will not face fluctuations in quality with lab-created jewelry.

Environment Friendly and Conflict-free Options

Unlike natural gems, lab-created gemstones are environmentally friendly since they are grown in a laboratory rather than mined from mines which can be harmful to the environment. They are also not sourced from high-conflict zones like many natural diamonds.

Real as Natural Gems

Although they are created in the lab, artificial gemstones for jewelry are indeed real and not synthetic imitations. This is because the chemical composition of lab-created gemstones is identical to that of natural gemstones. The only difference is that nature takes a long time to create a gemstone, whereas, in a laboratory, this process is faster, more consistent, and less expensive.

Fire and Brilliance

It is not easy to differentiate between natural gemstones and their synthetic counterparts. This is because the process of creating lab-grown gemstones closely mimics that of nature. Additionally, the controlled laboratory environment allows for a distinct shine and sparkle that can often exceed that of natural gemstones.

Moissanite is a lab-grown gemstone that rivals the beauty of a diamond and even outshines naturally mined diamonds in terms of fire. The gem produces a better rainbow spectrum of light that comes from it compared to natural stone.

Value vis-a-vis Price

When it comes to price and value, a synthetic gemstone list reveals that natural gemstones are more expensive than their lab-grown counterparts. Choosing a lab-created gemstone can result in significant savings, making them a better value proposition. Additionally, lab-grown gemstones are environmentally sustainable and ethically sourced, further adding to their value.

Buy Manmade Jewelry Today!

Manmade jewelry offers an ethical and sustainable alternative to traditionally mined gems. Lab-created gemstones offer the same beauty and quality as natural gems, with the added benefit of consistent quality, affordability, and environmental sustainability.

The controlled laboratory environment enables the creation of flawless gemstones that are often indistinguishable from their natural counterparts. As a result, manmade jewelry has become increasingly popular as a guilt-free, yet stylish choice for anyone seeking high-quality jewelry.

Final Thoughts

Diamonds have traditionally been the go-to choose for engagement rings. However, there is now a sustainable and equally stunning alternative available that rivals’ diamonds in terms of beauty, sparkle, and durability. Lab-created gemstone jewelry is increasingly becoming the preferred choice for many. It combines the best of both worlds, providing significant cost savings and an ethical and exquisite option for those seeking engagement or other types of jewelry.

